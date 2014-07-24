Bare burger burglars caught on security camera in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24 (Reuters) - Three bare burglars burgle beef. Only in Florida is that not a tongue twister but the latest true crime.

The break-in occurred at Doc’s Beach House in Bonita Springs in the middle of the night on Sunday, according to Lee County sheriff spokesman Tony Schall.

The three young men are seen on video roaming around the kitchen in their underwear and taking a case of hamburgers and some red bell peppers from the refrigerator, according to the report.

Then they stripped off their underwear and walked around the kitchen nude awhile longer before leaving.

Although photos from the security camera are being posted widely on the Internet, only two tips have come in, Schall said, with no one apparently recognizing the faces.

Investigators might never uncover the culprits, Schall said.

Schall said officers suspect the three might have been tourists. (Editing by David Adams and Lisa Shumaker)