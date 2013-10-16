FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four dead, 11 rescued from capsized boat off Miami coast
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 16, 2013 / 1:04 PM / 4 years ago

Four dead, 11 rescued from capsized boat off Miami coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - At least four people died and 11 others were rescued after a boat capsized early on Wednesday off the coast of Miami, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard crew members found the survivors clinging to the hull of a white vessel after getting a call at about 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) from a 911 dispatch center in Miami, said Petty Officer Sabrina Laberdesque.

One of the 11 survivors was evacuated for medical attention, said Laberdesque, who did not have details about the person’s condition.

Rescuers recovered four bodies from waters seven miles east of Miami, and the other survivors were in Coast Guard custody, she said.

“We’re continuing to search for possibly additional people in the water,” she said.

Laberdesque did not have information about the type of vessel that capsized or where it came from.

“That’s part of the investigation,” she said. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Karen Brooks and Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.