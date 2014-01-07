FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida citrus crop unharmed by cold weather -growers group
January 7, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Florida citrus crop unharmed by cold weather -growers group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Cold weather overnight did not harm oranges and other fruit across Florida’s citrus-growing regions, the state’s leading growers association said on Tuesday.

“We came through fine. It didn’t get cold enough, for long enough anywhere in all our different regions,” Andrew Meadows, a spokesman for Florida Citrus Mutual, told Reuters.

Typically, citrus can be damaged by four hours or more of temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2 Celsius) but Meadows said that had not happened, even in northern citrus-producing regions of Florida. (Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

