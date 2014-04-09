FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 12 injured in crash at Orlando daycare center
April 9, 2014 / 9:43 PM / 3 years ago

At least 12 injured in crash at Orlando daycare center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9 (Reuters) - At least 12 people, mostly children, were hospitalized on Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into an Orlando, Florida, daycare center, an official with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Two people were in critical condition, highway patrol spokeswoman Wanda Diaz said.

Diaz said a silver gray Dodge Durango crashed into the rear of another vehicle, sending the second car through the front of the KinderCare facility.

The Dodge Durango left the scene and is being sought by law enforcement officials, Diaz said. (Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Kevin Gray and Andrew Hay)

