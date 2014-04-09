FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-At least 13 injured in car crash at Florida day care center
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 9, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-At least 13 injured in car crash at Florida day care center

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates the number of people reported injured, quotes, details)

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9 (Reuters) - Thirteen people, mostly children, were hospitalized on Wednesday after a car crashed into an Orlando-area daycare center, an official with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The condition of several of the injured was “very, very serious,” highway patrol spokeswoman Cindy Williams said.

The car that crashed into the KinderCare facility was rear-ended by a silver Dodge Durango which fled the scene, officials said.

After public pleas to help locate the vehicle, the car was found parked at an Orlando area home. Based on information from a witness, officials are looking for a man they describe as a “person of interest” who may have been the driver, Williams said.

“We do know he is trying to flee the area ... We got information he might be trying to catch a flight out of Orlando,” Williams told reporters.

Two other people were treated at the scene and released.

The car that crashed into the day care center remained lodged inside the building, Williams said. (Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Kevin Gray and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.