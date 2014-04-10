UPDATE 1-Suspect surrenders in deadly Florida day care center car crash

(Updates with suspect turning himself in, details)

By Barbara Liston

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10 (Reuters) - A Florida man suspected of involvement in a hit-and-run car crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured 14 people at an Orlando-area day car center surrendered to authorities on Thursday, police said.

Robert Corchado, 28, turned himself in at the Orange County Jail, said Cindy Williams, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police launched a manhunt for Corchado after the crash on Wednesday. He is charged in an arrest warrant with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and seriously bodily injury, a felony. The warrant sets his initial bond at $100,000.

Williams said Corchado was considered a fugitive and could face further charges.

Corchado is believed to be the driver of a Dodge Durango SUV that triggered the crash by rear-ending another car as it slowed to turn into the day care entrance near Orlando.

The second car, a Toyota Solara, jumped the curb before going through the parking lot and into the front of the KinderCare day care center, striking several children and stopping at the back of the building.

Williams identified the 4-year-old girl who died as Lily Quintus of Orlando.

The driver of the Durango fled the scene and was later found parked at a home. Corchado then rented a Mazda SUV, eluding authorities, Williams said.

Law enforcement intelligence indicates Corchado is a member of the Latin Kings gang and police believe he had help hiding after the crash, Williams said.

Williams said Corchado had an extensive criminal history involving drugs. (Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Bernadette Baum, Kevin Gray and Eric Walsh)