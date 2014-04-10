FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Suspect surrenders in deadly Florida day care center car crash
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 10, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Suspect surrenders in deadly Florida day care center car crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with suspect turning himself in, details)

By Barbara Liston

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10 (Reuters) - A Florida man suspected of involvement in a hit-and-run car crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured 14 people at an Orlando-area day car center surrendered to authorities on Thursday, police said.

Robert Corchado, 28, turned himself in at the Orange County Jail, said Cindy Williams, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police launched a manhunt for Corchado after the crash on Wednesday. He is charged in an arrest warrant with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and seriously bodily injury, a felony. The warrant sets his initial bond at $100,000.

Williams said Corchado was considered a fugitive and could face further charges.

Corchado is believed to be the driver of a Dodge Durango SUV that triggered the crash by rear-ending another car as it slowed to turn into the day care entrance near Orlando.

The second car, a Toyota Solara, jumped the curb before going through the parking lot and into the front of the KinderCare day care center, striking several children and stopping at the back of the building.

Williams identified the 4-year-old girl who died as Lily Quintus of Orlando.

The driver of the Durango fled the scene and was later found parked at a home. Corchado then rented a Mazda SUV, eluding authorities, Williams said.

Law enforcement intelligence indicates Corchado is a member of the Latin Kings gang and police believe he had help hiding after the crash, Williams said.

Williams said Corchado had an extensive criminal history involving drugs. (Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Bernadette Baum, Kevin Gray and Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.