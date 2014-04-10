FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect surrenders in deadly Florida day-care center car-crash
April 10, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Suspect surrenders in deadly Florida day-care center car-crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10 (Reuters) - A Florida man described by police as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured 14 people at an Orlando-area day-care center has been taken into custody, officials said on Thursday.

Robert Corchado, who authorities said fled the scene, turned himself in to authorities at the Orange County Jail, said Cindy Williams, a spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Corchado on Wednesday. (Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Kevin Gray and Gunna Dickson)

