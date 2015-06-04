A-Rod cousin sentenced in Florida to 7 months in jail for doping

May 17, 2015; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez (13) reacts after striking out with the bases loaded against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - A cousin of New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was sentenced to seven months in jail on Thursday for conspiring to distribute performance-enhancing drugs after prosecutors said he played a key role in tying the man known as “A-Rod” to a doping scandal.

U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga sentenced Yuri Sucart, 53, in Miami after he pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors in March to one count of conspiring to distribute human growth hormone.

The charge normally is punishable by up to five years behind bars but under the deal prosecutors agreed to seek a reduced sentence of no more than eight months jail. His lawyer sought to have that reduced to home confinement due to health reasons.

Sucart was arrested last August along with Anthony Bosch, the owner of a Florida anti-aging clinic that supplied testosterone-filled syringes and other performance-enhancing drugs to some of Major League Baseball’s leading stars.

Bosch, 51, who owned the now-defunct Biogenesis clinic, pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to distribute testosterone and was sentenced in February to four years in prison.

Rodriguez, 39, one of baseball’s highest-paid players, gave Sucart nearly $1 million in 2013, according to court records, after Sucart threatened to expose himself as the player’s “steroid mule.”

“Mr. Sucart is one of the most important individuals in this conspiracy,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sharad Motiani.

“He is the individual involved in the distribution of PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs) to professional athletes and minors,” he told the court, adding that Sucart provided money to Bosch and injected two professional athletes involved in the investigation.

Rodriguez was suspended by Major League Baseball for the entire 2014 season over the doping scandal. He returned to the field for the Yankees in April.

At the plea hearing, the judge noted that Sucart was involved in a scheme that charged college and high school athletes $3,500 a month for performance enhancing drugs, while professional athletes paid up to $19,000 per month.

Sucart was initially charged with conspiring to distribute testosterone and five counts of distributing testosterone, punishable by a total of 20 years in prison.