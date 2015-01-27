Florida Governor announces $5 bln over 20 years to restore Everglades

TALLAHASSEE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Rick Scott’s new state budget will include a proposal to spend $5 billion on restoring the Florida Everglades over the next 20 years, he said on Tuesday.

Florida voters last November approved a constitutional amendment mandating that the legislature fund environmental protection with one-third of revenues from the tax on real estate transactions. Amendment 1 was projected to raise about $10 billion over 20 years.

“We will keep working to make sure we preserve our natural treasures so Florida can continue to be a top destination for families, visitors and businesses,” Scott said in announcing his plan.

Scott said he would ask the legislature, convening March 3, also to set aside $150 million for buying land and managing sensitive areas, including habitat for the Florida panther. In the future, Scott said his plan calls for fully funding the state’s share of restoration of the Kissimmee River and the establishment of two reservoirs.

He said those projects will allow storage of more than 100 billion gallons of water to protect estuaries from Lake Okeechobee discharges.

David Guest, managing attorney for Earthjustice Florida, said environmentalists “welcome any action” to restore the Everglades, the marshy subtropical wilderness that occupies a large portion of south Florida.

The Republican governor’s plan sounds good, Guest said, but he warned that it should not become “more corporate welfare” for big agriculture operations that dump pollutants into South Florida waters.

“Job No. 1 is to stop the big South Florida agricultural operations from dumping their pollution into the public’s waterways,” he said. “If we can finally stop the pollution from getting into the waterways that flow into the Everglades, we have a chance of meaningful environmental restoration.”

Scott has been announcing pieces of his budget plans over the past few days. He is scheduled to submit his entire spending proposal for fiscal 2015-16 later this week.

Eric Eikenberg, head of the Everglades Foundation, praised Scott’s proposal.

“We applaud Gov. Scott for his commitment to robust Everglades funding using Amendment 1 and his acknowledgement for additional water storage,” he said. “Both of these actions will enable a restored Everglades in our lifetime.” (Editing by David Adams; Editing by Dan Grebler)