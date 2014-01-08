Florida man on death row for 40 years executed; killed couple, prison guard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan 7 (Reuters) - A Florida man who spent nearly 40 years on death row for killing a Miami couple and later stabbing a prison guard was executed on Tuesday, a state prison official said.

Askari Abdullah Muhammad, 62, who was known as Thomas Knight when he killed his former employer and his wife in 1974, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. EDT (2345 GMT) from a lethal injection, said Misty Cash, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Corrections. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Bernard Orr)