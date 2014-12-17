FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida judge grants a landmark same-sex divorce
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Florida judge grants a landmark same-sex divorce

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla., Dec 17 (Reuters) - A south Florida judge on Wednesday granted what is believed to be the state’s first official same-sex divorce to a woman who entered into a civil union in Vermont, her attorney said.

The divorce was approved by Circuit Court Judge Dale Cohen during a court hearing in Broward County, after he previously ruled in the case that the state’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

The divorce was requested by Heather Brassner, who sought to end a civil union that was performed in 2002 in Vermont.

The order has not yet been signed and officially processed, said her attorney, Nancy Brodzki, who did not expect an appeal by state officials to change the outcome.

“That will not un-divorce Heather,” she said. “It is the first unquestionably valid same-sex divorce, issued in full compliance with Florida law.”

A spokeswoman for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said her office would review the divorce order when it is filed.

Earlier this week, Bondi asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a federal judge’s ruling that could allow same-sex marriages to begin in Florida on Jan. 6. [ID: L1N0U006K] (Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.