TAMPA, Fla., Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gay marriages may proceed in Florida next month after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to extend a stay requested by state officials seeking to defend the state’s ban on same-sex marriages.

Weddings would be allowed to start on Jan. 6 under an order by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta earlier this month.

Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas dissented with the decision. (Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Chris Reese)