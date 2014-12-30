Florida attorney general seeks clarity from judge on gay marriage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Reuters) - One week before gay marriage is set to begin in Florida, the state’s attorney general asked a federal judge late on Monday to clarify whether same-sex couples could marry across the state or a court order restricted it to a single, rural county.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, filing her response to an emergency petition initiated by the county involved, asked the judge to explain his August ruling that found the state’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional.

“This court is best situated to determine the reach of its own order,” Bondi said in a five-page response, filed at the request of U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Florida’s Northern District in Tallahassee.

A stay on Hinkle’s ruling expires after Jan. 5, and the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month declined Bondi’s request to extend the stay. Including Florida, gay marriage will be legal in 36 states.

It remains unclear whether gay couples can tie the knot outside of Washington County in the Florida Panhandle, which last week asked Hinkle to clarify whether his order required its clerk to marry anyone beyond the two men named in the case.

The association of Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers also wants Hinkle to say whether his ruling applies statewide. The group’s legal counsel has warned the clerks not to issue wedding licenses or they may risk fines and jail.

Some clerks have said they would issue licenses anyway and at least two state attorneys have said they would not prosecute.

Equality Florida, advocating for same-sex marriage, warned that clerks denying licenses after Jan. 5 faced legal action.

In its own legal filing, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida argued that Hinkle’s ruling applied to all of the state’s 67 counties.

“All public officials - including clerks - are expected to stop enforcing a state law that has been declared unconstitutional, whether or not they are directly subject to the injunction,” state ACLU executive director Howard Simon said in a statement. “Florida is one state, not 67 separate states.”