Florida county judge strikes down voter-approved same-sex marriage ban

MIAMI, July 17 (Reuters) - A county judge in southern Florida on Thursday struck down the state’s gay marriage ban, the latest in a string of court rulings across the United States voiding state laws that restrict the right to marry.

Circuit Judge Luis Garcia, whose jurisdiction includes the Florida Keys, ordered the Monroe County Clerk of Court to begin issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples on Tuesday, July 22.

Garcia ruled in favor of a same-sex couple seeing to marry, saying Florida’s gay marriage ban violated their rights to equal protection under the U.S. Constitution. (Reporting Letitia Stein; Editing by David Adams and Susan Heavey)