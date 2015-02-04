Florida's top court to decide if gay sex constitutes 'intercourse'

(Reuters) - The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on the definition of sexual intercourse in a test of a law requiring HIV-positive people to tell partners of their status.

The case arose in Key West where Gary Debaun was charged in 2011 with falsely telling a man he did not have the virus before they engaged in sex acts. Monroe County Circuit Judge Wayne Miller dismissed the case, saying state law defined “sexual intercourse” as male-female genital penetration.

The state appealed, arguing that the 1986 law requiring HIV-infected people to inform their partners, which Debaun violated, was intended to cover all sex acts, both homosexual and heterosexual, even if it did not precisely define the nature of sexual intercourse.

In large part that was because the law, which was intended to curb the spread of venereal diseases, was written in gender-neutral language, the state argued.

A district appeals court overturned Miller’s ruling and asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

Three justices in Wednesday’s half-hour hearing raised questions about whether the courts should broaden the dictionary definition of a term used in a statute.

“No one is condoning what happened here,” said Justice Barbara Pariente. “The issue is whether it was criminal activity as construed by the statute.”

Assistant public defender Brian Ellison, representing Debaun, said “the legislature is presumed to know” that other states have spelled out specific acts in prohibiting all forms of sexual contact without informed consent.

“We might agree that the legislature in general intended to curb the spread of venereal diseases,” he said. “But what the legislature did was to use a narrow term.”

Ellison said Florida lawmakers have been specific in other laws, dealing with rape, incest and other offenses.

In a brief to the high court, Ellison stated the Florida legislature and the courts “have always identified penile-vaginal union as ‘sexual intercourse’ and distinguished it from all other sexual contact,” including homosexual acts or oral sex.

Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Geldens of Miami said the word intercourse is commonly understood to mean intimate personal contacts. The statute was clearly intended to address the threat to public health, he added.

“The fact that they may have been more specific doesn’t mean the general term itself is invalid,” he said.

After hearing arguments, the seven justices usually take months to issue rulings.