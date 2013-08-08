Tampa police lift recommendation to stay indoors over chemical fumes

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tampa police lifted a recommendation to area residents to stay indoors after chemical fumes were reported coming from a silo at the Port of Tampa, a police official said on Thursday.

A fire broke out at a silo in the port and emitted chemicals into the air, prompting authorities to urge some Tampa residents to stay indoors while fire officials worked to identify the fumes, said Laura McElroy, a Tampa police spokeswoman.

Firefighters contained the fire and officials lifted the recommendation, McElroy said. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)