FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ratings agencies say pension ruling a plus for Florida finances
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Ratings agencies say pension ruling a plus for Florida finances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - A court decision upholding pension reforms for Florida government workers are a credit positive for the state’s finances, as well as for local governments in the state, credit agencies said on Tuesday.

Florida’s Supreme Court last Thursday overturned a lower court ruling voiding a 2011 law requiring a 3 percent employee contribution and other state pension changes that have saved Florida governments hundreds of millions of dollars.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said the ruling was a boon to government finances. Standard & Poor’s Rating Service on Friday called the decision a credit positive for Florida.

“The decision means the state will not have to reimburse an estimated $530 million that employees contributed to the plan in fiscal 2012. Pension costs for local governments were also reduced by an aggregate $712 million in fiscal 2012 as a result of the changes,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s estimated that Florida would have faced a $2 billion budget gap in fiscal year 2014 if the state’s top court had ruled against it. Unions and other opponents of the 2011 law have until Friday to seek a rehearing of the case.

“The decision, if finalized, ensures that state and local governments will continue to benefit from pension reform with lower pension costs and a greater degree of financial flexibility,” Fitch said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.