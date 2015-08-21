Errors cited in death at Disney World 'exotic' driving experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug 21 (Reuters) - A driving instructor riding in a Lamborghini was killed in a crash at a speedway attraction at Walt Disney World because the car was moving too fast and in the wrong direction, local media reported on Friday, citing a review of last spring’s accident.

Gary Terry, 36, an instructor and senior manager for the Exotic Driving Experience, died while a guest driver was driving the vehicle, which was moving at 102 miles per hour (164 kph), according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Tavon Watson, 24, lost control and crashed the Lamborghini into a guard rail, the Florida Highway Patrol said when the accident happened in April. Watson, who was taking the drive as a 24th birthday treat, suffered only minor injuries.

State investigators reviewing the crash found the track was designed for cars to be driven in a counterclockwise direction. However, the attraction was running cars in the opposite direction, the newspaper reported.

As a result, the Lamborghini hit the wrong end of a guard rail where there was no crash cushion. The rail penetrated four feet into the car, hitting Terry as he sat in the passenger seat, according to the newspaper.

Crash investigator Corporal David Rodriguez told the Sentinel that Terry probably would not have died if the car had been traveling in the direction for which the track was designed.

The highway patrol confirmed to Reuters that the report was completed but would not provide a copy electronically and did not return a call to answer questions about it.

Disney owns the speedway property but the attraction was offered by Petty Holdings, a North Carolina-based company which markets products licensed under the name of retired NASCAR stock car racer Richard Petty.

A Disney spokeswoman said the attraction officially closed on Aug. 9 and the speedway is not currently in use. Questions regarding the accident were referred to Petty Holdings.

Petty Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The highway patrol told the newspaper that no charges would be filed because the accident happened on private property during a sanctioned event.

The attraction’s website noted that no racing experience was required to drive one of the exotic cars, which also included Ferraris, Audis, Nissans and Porsches.

The instructor had a throttle control but no pedals or steering wheel, a Petty Holdings spokeswoman said after the accident. (Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler)