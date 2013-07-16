UPDATE 1-Zimmerman trial juror drops plan to write a book

(Recasts with plans for proposed book dropped)

MIAMI, July 15 (Reuters) - One of the six jurors in the George Zimmerman trial has abandoned her plans to write a book explaining why she found him not guilty of murder in the shooting of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin, her literary agent said on Monday.

The jury’s decision triggered protests across the United States by activists who said Martin was targeted because he was black.

Unidentified juror B37 had signed with Martin Literary Management, an agency based in Mercer Island, Washington, the firm’s president, Sharlene Martin, said in a statement on Monday.

The juror had planned to write the book with her husband, who is an attorney, explaining how the jury had “no option” but to find Zimmerman not guity, but she subsequently decided not to proceed with publication, Martin added later.

The juror did not spell out the reasons for her change of heart but said her isolation in the jury room meant she had not been fully aware of the outrage over the case.

“The potential book was always intended to be a respectful observation of the trial from my and my husband’s perspectives solely and it was to be an observation that our ‘system’ of justice can get so complicated that it creates a conflict with our ‘spirit’ of justice,” she said in the written statement.

“Now that I am returned to my family and to society in general, I have realized that the best direction for me to go is away from writing any sort of book and return instead to my life as it was before I was called to sit on this jury,” she added.

On Saturday, the jury found Zimmerman, a former neighborhood watchman, not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the Feb. 26, 2012, shooting death of Martin, who was 17.

Jurors have remained anonymous under a judge’s order.

Juror B37 has been described as a mother of two who grew up in a military family and used to have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

During jury selection, she said she believed most gun training was inadequate.

Martin previously said the juror’s book “could open a whole new dialogue about laws that may need to be revised and revamped to suit a 21st-century way of life.”

Some of the recent deals Martin’s agency has handled include a book by Jessica Buchanan, an American aid worker who was kidnapped and rescued by U.S. special forces in Somalia in 2012 after she was held three months in captivity.

It is also involved in an upcoming book on the high-profile trial of Jodi Arias, who was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend. (Writing by Kevin Gray; Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Greg McCune and Andrew Heavens)