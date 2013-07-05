FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyers for George Zimmerman ask Florida judge for acquittal
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2013 / 7:32 PM / in 4 years

Lawyers for George Zimmerman ask Florida judge for acquittal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANFORD, Fla., July 5 (Reuters) - Lawyers for George Zimmerman asked a judge on Friday to consider acquitting the former neighborhood watch volunteer of second-degree murder charges in the killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, arguing the state failed to meet its burden of proof.

The motion came as prosecutors prepared to rest their case in Seminole County court after nine days of witness testimony aimed at undermining Zimmerman’s claim that he shot and killed Martin in self-defense.

Mark O‘Mara, Zimmerman’s lead lawyer, said there was “a very well-founded reasonable hypothesis of innocence” and that Zimmerman should be cleared of the charges. (Reporting by Tom Brown and Kevin Gray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.