#Industrials
July 25, 2013 / 5:53 PM / 4 years ago

Container with depleted uranium found at Miami-area airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, July 25 (Reuters) - An open 55-gallon drum containing depleted uranium was found at a Miami-area airport on Thursday, but preliminary reports indicated there was no environmental impact, a fire department spokesman said.

Hazardous materials crews were on the scene at the Opa-Locka Airport, which is primarily used for aircraft maintenance and repair services, said Lieutenant Arnold Piedrahita, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries, he said, adding that the origin of the drum and its contents were still under investigations.

Rescue crews have set up a 150-foot perimeter area to assess any potential hazards from the drum of depleted uranium, a radioactive material.

“They are trying to assess the amount of radiation, if any, that it is releasing,” Piedrahita said, adding that early indications showed no environmental impact. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Alden Bentley)

