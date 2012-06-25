FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dole recalls salad in 6 US states for listeria risk
June 25, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

Dole recalls salad in 6 US states for listeria risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 bags of salad produced by Dole Foods Co have been recalled from stores in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia because of a risk of listeria.

Dole announced the recall on Friday after a sample of Romaine lettuce tested positive for listeria in North Carolina.

The company said in a statement that no illnesses had been reported.

Dole did not immediately reply on Monday to a request for comment.

In 2011, more than 30 people died from listeria-contaminated cantaloupe linked to Jensen Farms in Colorado.

