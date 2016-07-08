FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate passes GMO labeling bill
July 8, 2016 / 3:05 AM / a year ago

U.S. Senate passes GMO labeling bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would for the first time require food to carry labels listing genetically-modified ingredients (GMOs).

The Senate voted 63-30 for the bill that would display GMO contents with words, pictures or a bar code that can be scanned with smartphones. The U.S. Department of Agriculture would decide which ingredients would be considered genetically modified.

The measure now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Stephen Coates)

