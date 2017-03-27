FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL says owners approve Raiders move to Las Vegas from Oakland
March 27, 2017 / 6:25 PM / 5 months ago

NFL says owners approve Raiders move to Las Vegas from Oakland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 (Reuters) - The National Football League said on Monday that team owners on Monday gave the green light to the Raiders to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, paving the way for the building of a new, $1.9 billion stadium in Sin City.

The plan by Raiders owner Mark Davis, who has been the driving force behind the relocation effort, won the support of 31 of the league's 32 owners, with only the Miami Dolphins ownership dissenting. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

