Ford teams with universities on automated driving research
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Ford teams with universities on automated driving research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co. said on Wednesday it was launching a new research project into automated driving technology with two top U.S. universities.

The automaker said it would work with Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on the “technical challenges” surrounding autonomous vehicles, which use automated systems to take over some driving functions.

The MIT research will focus on ways to predict the actions of other vehicles and pedestrians, while Stanford will explore how a vehicle might maneuver to allow sensors to “see” around obstructions, Ford said.

