NEW YORK, July 3 The dollar rose to session
highs against a basket of currencies on Monday as a private
index on domestic manufacturing activity rose more than forecast
in June while the government said construction spending was
unchanged in May but fell less than previously reported in
April.
At 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410 GMT), a closely watch index that
tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was
last up 0.5 percent at 96.128. On Friday, the dollar index fell
to 95.470, its lowest since Oct. 3.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)