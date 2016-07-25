FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Daily forex trading volumes up 1 pct in April vs year-ago -Fed
July 25, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Daily forex trading volumes up 1 pct in April vs year-ago -Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Add details from latest FX survey)

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Currency trading volume in the United States and the rest of North America averaged $893.2 billion in April 2016, up 1 percent from a year earlier and 10 percent higher than in October 2015, a Federal Reserve semi-annual survey showed on Monday.

The increase in trading volume stemmed largely from swap turnover, which grew 23 percent since the previous survey in October last year, the U.S. central bank said.

The biggest increase in trading volume was between the dollar and yen, up 35 percent from the prior survey.

Turnover between the greenback and sterling grew 15 percent, while volume on the euro versus the dollar fell by 4 percent, the Fed said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

