Fox News hires 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash as contributor
May 29, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

Fox News hires 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash as contributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - Actress Stacey Dash, best known for her role in the 1995 hit movie “Clueless,” will be joining Fox News as a contributor, the network said on Wednesday.

Dash will offer “cultural analysis and commentary” on various daytime and primetime shows, Fox News said in a statement.

Stacey’s “distinctive viewpoints amongst her Hollywood peers have spawned national debates,” said Bill Shine, executive vice president of programming for the network.

Dash, who is of African-American and Mexican descent, made headlines in 2012 when she endorsed Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney on her personal Twitter account. Dash received racist tweets, many from African Americans, for not supporting President Barack Obama instead. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Richard Chang)

