US EPA to delay drilling emissions standards-API
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 18, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

US EPA to delay drilling emissions standards-API

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will delay implementation of rules on smog-forming emissions from natural gas and oil wells when it finalizes the standards later on Wednesday, an industry group that was briefed on the rules said.

Drillers will be required to put equipment on wells including ones that use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to capture so-called volatile organic compound emissions by January 2015, a source at the American Petroleum Institute said. The phased-in implementation of rules would be a delay of more than two years. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner, Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

