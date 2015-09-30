Wyoming court issues injunction against fracking rules for public lands

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A Wyoming judge on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction against the federal government’s regulations for hydraulic fracturing on public lands, handing a victory to oil and gas producers who had vehemently opposed the rules.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl had put the regulations on hold in June as he weighed a request from energy industry groups and four states to stop the rules from being implemented until their lawsuit against the new standards was resolved. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)