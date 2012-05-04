FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US sets new rules for fracking on federal lands
#Energy
May 4, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

US sets new rules for fracking on federal lands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday unveiled long-awaited rules aimed at bolstering oversight of the fracking process on public lands, seeking to allay public concerns over the practice that has spurred the nation’s shale gas drilling boom.

The Interior Department proposal would require that companies get government approval to use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in natural gas drilling on federal lands.

The proposal would also require that companies disclose the fluids used in hydraulic fracturing. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

