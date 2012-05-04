US sets new rules for fracking on federal lands

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday unveiled long-awaited rules aimed at bolstering oversight of the fracking process on public lands, seeking to allay public concerns over the practice that has spurred the nation’s shale gas drilling boom.

The Interior Department proposal would require that companies get government approval to use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in natural gas drilling on federal lands.

The proposal would also require that companies disclose the fluids used in hydraulic fracturing. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)