Obama says U.S., France agree on continued enforcement of Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The United States and France agree on the need to enforce existing sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday.

“President Hollande and I agree on the need to continue enforcing existing sanctions even as we believe that new sanctions during these negotiations would endanger the possibility of a diplomatic solution,” Obama said in a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande.

“And we remain absolutely united in our ultimate goal, which is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” Obama said.