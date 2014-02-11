FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S., France agree on continued enforcement of Iran sanctions
February 11, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says U.S., France agree on continued enforcement of Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The United States and France agree on the need to enforce existing sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday.

“President Hollande and I agree on the need to continue enforcing existing sanctions even as we believe that new sanctions during these negotiations would endanger the possibility of a diplomatic solution,” Obama said in a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande.

“And we remain absolutely united in our ultimate goal, which is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” Obama said.

Reporting by Jim Loney

