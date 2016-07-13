FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York entrepreneur Amanat indicted for fraud scheme
July 13, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

New York entrepreneur Amanat indicted for fraud scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - A self-described New York entrepreneur and filmmaker has been indicted on charges that he carried out a conspiracy to hide losses in a Dubai-based investment company for which he raised money, and separately engaged in a market manipulation scheme.

Omar Amanat, an investor in media, finance and technology companies, was charged in a indictment filed in Manhattan federal court made public on Wednesday with wire fraud, aiding and abetting investment advisor fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

