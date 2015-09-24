FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian pleads guilty over Cynk trades, $300 million fraud
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 24, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian pleads guilty over Cynk trades, $300 million fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A Canadian man charged in connection with a $300 million penny-stock manipulation fraud that prosecutors say drove the market value of little-known Cynk Technology Corp past $6 billion pleaded guilty on Thursday to two conspiracy charges.

Philip Kueber, 54, pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, to charges he conspired to commit securities fraud and money laundering.

He was the first of nine defendants to admit wrongdoing in connection with the scheme.

“I knew what we did was against the law, and I accept responsibility for my actions,” he said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.