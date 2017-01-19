Ex-Visium fund manager had no motive for fraud, lawyer tells U.S. jury

(Reuters) - A lawyer for a portfolio manager at Visium Asset Management LP urged jurors on Thursday to acquit him of charges that he fraudulently sought to inflate the valuation of a bond fund, telling them he had no incentive to do so.

In his closing argument in Manhattan federal court, lawyer Eric Creizman challenged prosecutors' claims that greed drove Stefan Lumiere to mismark the value of the fund's holdings because he was denied a bonus.

Creizman said his client was in fact the "low man on the totem pole" at Visium, where his boss thought he did a poor job and where the fund's founder, Jacob Gottlieb, was in the midst of a contentious divorce from Lumiere's sister.

"Stefan Lumiere had no motive to commit this crime," he said.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Naftalis said Lumiere, wanting to keep his job, was seeking to inflate the value of the bond fund's securities holdings after his positions sustained losses and investors began pulling out.

"He needed a way to keep the score himself," he said. "So he corrupted the valuation process."

The trial follows a probe of Visium that prompted the $8 billion firm's wind-down and charges against three others, including Sanjay Valvani, a portfolio manager who committed suicide in June after being accused of insider trading.

Prosecutors said Lumiere, 46, and others engaged in the mismarking conspiracy while overseeing the Visium Credit Opportunities Fund, which in 2012 reported peak net assets of $471.5 million.

Naftalis said Lumiere and others rigged the process of valuing the fund's distressed-debt holdings by, among other things, obtaining sham quotes from brokers, who gave them the inflated values they wanted.

"Lumiere put garbage into the process, and garbage got spit out right back to investors," Naftalis said.

He pointed to testimony by cooperating witnesses who implicated Lumiere, including Christopher Plaford, who pleaded guilty in June, and Jason Thorell, a former trader who reported his concerns to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

But Creizman urged jurors to be skeptical of their testimony. He noted in particular that Thorell is seeking a potential financial reward under the SEC's whistleblower program for his work on the probe.

"He's trying to find a crime wherever he can find it," Creizman said. "Why? So that he can go to the Securities and Exchange Commission and collect his whistleblower fees."

The case is U.S. v. Lumiere, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-cr-00483.