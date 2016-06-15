FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC accuses ex-portfolio manager Plaford of insider trading
June 15, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - A former portfolio manager conducted insider trading ahead of federal regulatory announcements tied to the healthcare industry, and fraudulently inflated the value of securities he oversaw, a U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing Christopher Plaford of fraud over his alleged trading and the alleged mismarking.

It said he traded on inside information concerning possible approval of a generic drug to compete with Sanofi SA’s Lovenox to treat deep vein thrombosis, and an impending cut in Medicare reimbursement rates.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

