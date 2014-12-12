New York lawyer charged in $5 mln fraud outlined in suicide note

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A New York lawyer left a suicide note admitting that he had run a $5 million Ponzi scheme and called the investments “all an illusion,” prosecutors said on Friday.

Charles Bennett, 56, who was rescued Nov. 3 when he tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Hudson River, was arrested and charged with securities and wire fraud in Manhattan federal court.

Police officers recovered a note Bennett signed called “A Sad Ending to My Life” in which he confessed he “managed to completely squander the hard earned money” of his family and friends, according to court documents.

“It was a Ponzi scheme pure and simple,” Bennett wrote, according to the criminal complaint.

Bennett’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission separately sued Bennett, saying he lured family members, friends and clients with promises of 6 to 25 percent returns and misleading claims that an unidentified New York State governor and his now-former wife were also investors.

While not named in the complaint, Silda Wall Spitzer, the former wife of Eliot Spitzer, confirmed in a statement she worked with Bennett at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. She called the case “astonishing and heartbreaking on all counts.”

Eliot Spitzer, who was governor from 2007 to 2008, called it “a horrific act by someone who pretended to have a relationship that did not exist and who lured unwitting investors into a Ponzi scheme.”

“He should be prosecuted aggressively.”

The FBI arrested Bennett on Friday morning at Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital, a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.

According to the SEC, Bennett previously had worked at several prominent law and accounting firms, including a New York law firm specializing in mergers in the 1980s, where he met the governor’s ex-wife.

In 2001, Bennett started his own law practice. But the SEC said by the mid-to-late 2000s, Bennett was having difficulty keeping his practice afloat.

He began the Ponzi scheme in 2008, authorities said, telling potential investors he had a relationship with a fund manager and could arrange for them to invest in the fund.

But while the fund existed, Bennett never invested the money and instead used it for his own benefit and to repay investors, authorities said. By 2014, investor demands for repayment began to outpace Bennett’s ability to obtain new funds, the SEC said. (Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)