FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac boosts damages sought in lawsuit against Deloitte
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 10, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 3 years ago

Freddie Mac boosts damages sought in lawsuit against Deloitte

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac has added punitive damages to its lawsuit accusing Deloitte & Touche of missing a massive fraud at defunct mortgage lender Taylor Bean & Whitaker, raising the stakes in what was originally a $1.3 billion complaint.

In an amended complaint unsealed on Monday, lawyers for the government-controlled Freddie Mac said Deloitte was guilty of “gross negligence” for its silence about a massive fraud orchestrated by Taylor Bean’s senior officers over seven years.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BtTzaV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.