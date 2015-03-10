Freddie Mac boosts damages sought in lawsuit against Deloitte

(Reuters) - Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac has added punitive damages to its lawsuit accusing Deloitte & Touche of missing a massive fraud at defunct mortgage lender Taylor Bean & Whitaker, raising the stakes in what was originally a $1.3 billion complaint.

In an amended complaint unsealed on Monday, lawyers for the government-controlled Freddie Mac said Deloitte was guilty of “gross negligence” for its silence about a massive fraud orchestrated by Taylor Bean’s senior officers over seven years.

