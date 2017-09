WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the U.S.-owned mortgage finance company, on Wednesday posted a $5.0 billion second-quarter profit, the second-largest in the company’s history.

Freddie Mac, which has operated under federal conservatorship since it was seized in 2008 during the financial crisis, said it will make a $4.4 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury for its rescue aid.