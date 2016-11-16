U.S. Treasury chief defends Dodd-Frank's regulator council

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary on Wednesday offered a heartfelt defense of the Financial Stability Oversight Council made up of the heads of the major regulatory agencies, which is often criticized by Republicans and could be under threat next year.

The council was created in 2010's Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to revise. The council's powers would be severely limited under legislation from Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling that is expected to act as a blueprint for Trump's revisions after he is inaugurated in January.

At the council's final public meeting of the year, Lew, who serves as its chair said it was fundamental to protecting the safety and soundness of the financial system and that the council has made the federal government better equipped to respond to risks and potential financial shocks. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)