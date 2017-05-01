U.S. regulatory council to discuss 'too big to fail' label next week -Treasury

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all the heads of the U.S. financial regulators, will meet on May 8 to discuss a review recently ordered by President Donald Trump on how it designates companies as "systemically important," the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

It will also discuss the annual evaluation of one of the handful of nonbank financial companies with the designation, a label signifying that it is "too big to fail" and triggering extra capital requirements and oversight, in the executive session, which is closed to the public. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)