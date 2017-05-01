FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. regulatory council to discuss 'too big to fail' label next week -Treasury
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. regulatory council to discuss 'too big to fail' label next week -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all the heads of the U.S. financial regulators, will meet on May 8 to discuss a review recently ordered by President Donald Trump on how it designates companies as "systemically important," the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

It will also discuss the annual evaluation of one of the handful of nonbank financial companies with the designation, a label signifying that it is "too big to fail" and triggering extra capital requirements and oversight, in the executive session, which is closed to the public. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.