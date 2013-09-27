FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. settles charges related to Actavis' Warner Chilcott buy
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. settles charges related to Actavis' Warner Chilcott buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday said it settled charges that generic drugmaker Actavis Inc’s proposed $8.5 billion purchase of Warner Chilcott Plc would be anticompetitive.

As part of the proposed settlement, Actavis has agreed to sell all rights and assets to three oral contraceptives and an osteoporosis treatment, the commission said.

The drugs involved are generic Femcon FE; Loestrin 24 FE and its generic equivalents; and Lo Loestrin FE and its generic equivalents, all contraceptives; and Atelvia and its generic equivalents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.