U.S. settles charges related to Actavis' Warner Chilcott buy

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday said it settled charges that generic drugmaker Actavis Inc’s proposed $8.5 billion purchase of Warner Chilcott Plc would be anticompetitive.

As part of the proposed settlement, Actavis has agreed to sell all rights and assets to three oral contraceptives and an osteoporosis treatment, the commission said.

The drugs involved are generic Femcon FE; Loestrin 24 FE and its generic equivalents; and Lo Loestrin FE and its generic equivalents, all contraceptives; and Atelvia and its generic equivalents.