U.S. pension fund Calpers says CEO Anne Stausboll to retire
January 21, 2016

U.S. pension fund Calpers says CEO Anne Stausboll to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Anne Stausboll will step down as chief executive at California Public Employees Retirement System, the largest U.S. pension fund where for seven years she has demanded better governance at companies while pressing investment managers to cut fees.

Calpers said Stausboll, who has been the fund’s chief executive officer since 2009, will step down on June 30.

During her time as Calpers’ CEO, assets under management grew to $276 billion from $170 billion.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

