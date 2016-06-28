Overseas dollar money fund assets rose as 'Brexit' loomed -iMoneynet

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Assets of offshore U.S. dollar-denominated money market funds rose last week as investors braced for the outcome of Britain’s referendum on whether to remain in the European Union, the Offshore Money Fund Report said on Tuesday.

Overseas dollar-denominated money funds saw $4.12 billion in inflows in the week ended Friday, bringing their total assets to $387.21 billion, according to the report published by iMoneynet.

Britons voted on Thursday to leave the EU, but the result was not known until early Friday.

Total euro-pegged money fund assets fell by 2.42 billion euros to 78.95 billion euros, while assets in sterling-denominated funds dropped 6.08 billion pounds to 159.89 billion pounds.

The average yield on offshore dollar funds edged up to 0.33 percent from 0.32 percent the previous week.

Euro fund yield averaged -0.39 percent from the prior week’s -0.38 percent, while the average yield on sterling funds held steady at 0.40 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)