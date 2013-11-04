FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big investors show positive Q3 performance -Wilshire
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Big investors show positive Q3 performance -Wilshire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nearly all pension funds and other institutional investors had positive performance in the third quarter of 2013, with a median quarterly return of 4.42 percent, data from Wilshire Associates showed on Monday.

U.S. public pension funds run by states and cities outperformed all other kinds of funds, returning 4.92 percent in the third quarter.

The overall results are an improvement compared to the second quarter, when all funds posted their first median decline in a year, down .06 percent.

The benchmark Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service contains data for more than 1,800 different plans with assets totaling more than $3.43 trillion.

Corporate funds returned a median 4.09 percent for the third quarter, while foundations and endowments returned a median 4.48 percent, the data showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.