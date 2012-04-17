FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says EU must do what it takes to solve debt crisis
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

U.S. says EU must do what it takes to solve debt crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury warned on Tuesday that Europe must show persuasively that it will do whatever it takes to “reinforce the foundation of the currency union,” and get its debt crisis under control.

“The euro area will need to strike a careful balance to avoid a downward spiral of austerity and recession,” Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard told reporters ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers on Friday.

“Europe must demonstrate a continued willingness to do whatever it takes to reinforce the foundation of the currency union including through greater fiscal integration,” she said.

The G20 meets on the sidelines of the semiannual gathering of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for a weekend of talks that Brainard said would focus largely on Europe’s ongoing debt problems.

She reiterated the United States does not intend to seek additional resources for the IMF but said the fund can “play a complementary role, but European efforts will remain decisive.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.