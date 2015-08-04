MGM challenges Connecticut law clearing way for third Indian casino

MILFORD, Conn., Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International Inc sued Connecticut on Tuesday, challenging a law that would allow one of the state’s two Native American tribes to build a casino off reservation land but would not allow MGM to bid for the project.

The suit, filed in federal court in Hartford, comes as MGM is in the process of building one of the first casinos to open in neighboring Massachusetts, in the city of Springfield not far from the Connecticut border.

Connecticut’s federally recognized Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes respectively operate the state’s Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos on their reservations, which is allowed under a 1998 federal law that cleared the way for tribes to operate gambling establishments on their native lands.

Las Vegas-based MGM said its suit does not attempt to challenge the U.S. Indian Gaming Regulatory Act but rather claims that a Connecticut law that would allow the two tribes to bid for a commercial casino off reservation land, but blocks non-Native American entities from bidding, violates the U.S. Constitution.

“There is no constitutionally legitimate basis for the (state) act’s discrimination in favor of the preferred tribes and against all other potential bidders,” the company, which generated some $10.1 billion in revenue last year, said in a court filing.

Connecticut and tribal officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the law, signed by Governor Dannel Malloy in June.

Supporters of the law had expressed concern that the new $800 million MGM casino in Springfield, one of three casino resorts featuring table games allowed in Massachusetts by a 2011 law, would siphon off customers.

The Connecticut law would block MGM from pursuing what it called a “two-stop strategy,” common in the industry to attract more gamblers to the area, in which a developer opens two casinos relatively near each other. The lawsuit noted that the Mohegan tribe attempted a similar maneuver last year when it bid for one of the three Massachusetts casino licenses.

Its bid was ultimately unsuccessful with Wynn Resorts Ltd winning the rights to build a $1.75 billion casino just outside Boston.

The 2011 Massachusetts law legalizing casino gambling resorts cleared the way for the creation of one smaller casino, featuring slot machines but no table games like poker or blackjack. That property, the Plainridge Park Casino, located about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of Boston, opened its doors in June. (Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Sandra Maler)