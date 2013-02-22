FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nevada governor approves online gambling, touts economic benefit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

Nevada governor approves online gambling, touts economic benefit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval has signed legislation legalizing online gambling, after quick approval of the bill by state lawmakers, in a move that comes as New Jersey weighs a similar measure.

“This bill is critical to our state’s economy, and ensures that we will continue to be the gold standard for gaming regulation,” Sandoval said in a statement after signing the bill on Thursday.

The bill removes the provision requiring federal legislation or Department of Justice approval before online gaming licenses are made active, the statement said.

It comes as New Jersey - another major gambling hub - considers a similar move to legalize online gambling. Governor Chris Christie rejected a measure earlier this month that would have allowed Internet gambling, but has said he would consider approving such a law if it was framed properly.

The law requires the Nevada Gaming Commission to adopt regulations authorizing the governor to enter into agreements with other states to conduct interactive gambling.

The signing came after a joint Judiciary committee hearing on Thursday morning and approval by the legislature in the afternoon, the statement said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.