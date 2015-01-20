White House issues veto threat for bill on gas pipelines

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday issued a veto threat to a House of Representatives bill that it said would allow automatic approval of natural gas pipeline projects if federal agencies did not issue a required permit or approval within a certain timeframe.

“The bill’s requirements could force agencies to make decisions based on incomplete information or information that may not be available, including potential environmental and community impacts of the proposed pipelines, within the stringent deadlines, and to deny applications that otherwise would have been approved, but for lack of sufficient review time,” the White House said in a statement.