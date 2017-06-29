RPT-Japan May core CPI rises 0.4 pct yr/yr
(Repeats to attach to additional alert) TOKYO, June 30 Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices were unchanged in May from a year ago. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, availa